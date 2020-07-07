https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-rnc-convention-jacksonville/2020/07/07/id/976033

Those attending the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump is set to accept the party’s presidential nomination, will be tested every day for COVID-19.

Erin Isaac, spokeswoman for the host committee of the Jacksonville portion of the convention, said that “everyone attending the convention within the perimeter will be tested and temperature checked each day.”

CNN reported that Isaac said people will be specifically tested for the coronavirus and will not just receive a simple health screening.

The news network pointed out Florida is currently a hotspot for the coronavirus. It said scheduling for the event is still unclear, but Trump is set to give his acceptance speech at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 27.

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens said the GOP “is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time.”

“We are planning to offer health precautions including but not limited to temperature checks, available PPE [personal protective equipment], aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing,” Ahrens said. “We have a great working relationship with local leadership in Jacksonville and the state of Florida, and we will continue to coordinate with them in the months ahead.”

The Hill noted the convention will be split between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville. However, more of the event’s festivities are now set for Jacksonville.

