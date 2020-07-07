https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordon-chang-who-pandemic-covid-19/2020/07/07/id/976126

President Donald Trump’s decision to start the process to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization would come because the agency was “complicit with China” in spreading COVID-19, Asia expert Gordon Chang said Tuesday.

“Beijing knew that coronavirus was human-to-human transmissible, but it maintained it was not,” Chang told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “The way it got its message out to the world, the false narrative, was that Jan. 14 tweet from the WHO saying it’s not human-to-human transmissible.”

At the same time, Chang said, the “WHO supported China’s pressure campaign to not impose travel restrictions.”

“If you put those things together and that’s how this disease, which should have been centered only in part of China, has become a global pandemic,” Chang said. “The WHO helped China spread this disease.”

He noted, there was a spike of COVID in China about two or three weeks ago, but most of that spike is over, as far as is known.

“We really don’t know because China has exercised extraordinary controls over information,” Chang said. “There’s a lot of cases we just don’t know about. At this time, we can say the disease probably has passed through most of China, but nonetheless it’s still a factor in some locations.”

Chang on Tuesday also commented about his upcoming book, “Collapse on China,” where he makes the point the world is reaching a tipping point on China.

“We see what’s happening with the coronavirus,” he said. “China spreading it beyond its borders, also with what it’s doing in Hong Kong with the National Security law, ending autonomy, certainly ending freedom. You see in governments and businesses are real change in their perception of China and that’s going to have an effect on policies that I think are going to be widespread.”

He also said he agrees with calls to block the app TikTok and other technology that can still information from Americans.

“Certainly Tiktok has been, I believe, used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans,” Chang said. “American apps cannot be available in China, so why are we allowing Chinese apps here?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

