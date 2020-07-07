Grover Norquist's anti-government spending group took money…

Posted by | Jul 7, 2020 | | 0 |

Grover Norquist's anti-government spending group took money…

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Wd1W9FtnniI/

Ben Brody, Bloomberg Published 1:59 p.m. ET July 6, 2020 | Updated 3:15 p.m. ET July 6, 2020

The Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, a conservative-allied group headed by anti-tax activist Grover Norquist, took Covid-19 small business relief funds from the federal government, according to data released Monday.

The nonprofit foundation – which advocates restraint in government spending and says it works to educate taxpayers on “costly government programs” – took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the data disclosed by the Small Business Administration, which is overseeing approval of loans to address the economic devastation from the pandemic.

Norquist, a prominent conservative activist, is known for pushing Republicans to take a pledge not to increase net taxes in an effort to slim the government.

The foundation is related to Americans for Tax Reform, which is allowed to participate in a greater array of political activities and engages in federal lobbying, according to disclosures. Lawmakers had expressed concern that the array of nonprofits that had access to the funds would result in relief funds going to lobbyists.

A statement on Americans for Tax Reform’s website said the foundation “was badly hurt by the government shutdown.”

“It applied for and received a loan and has as a consequence been able to maintain its employees without laying anyone off,” the statement said, adding that the political group didn’t oppose the PPP.

Americans for Tax Reform and its foundation – which the statement described as “legally and financially separate” – share leadership, an office building near the White House and a phone number.

The foundation’s loan was approved in late April to support 33 jobs, according to the data.

The Trump administration released details of almost 4.9 million loans to businesses and nonprofits under the relief program, which gave out almost $521.5 billion through June 30.

The program was designed to provide small businesses with loans of as much as $10 million, based on a company’s average monthly payroll before the pandemic. The loans can become grants if borrowers use the proceeds mostly to pay workers, with some spending allowed for rent and overhead costs.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/06/grover-norquists-anti-spending-group-took-small-business-relief/112067360/

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

-NO AUTHOR-

Related Posts

CALIFORNIA CASES HIT NEW HIGH

CALIFORNIA CASES HIT NEW HIGH

June 24, 2020

Michigan Cancels Legislative Session to Avoid Armed Protesters…

Michigan Cancels Legislative Session to Avoid Armed Protesters…

May 14, 2020

May jobs report had ‘misclassification error’…

May jobs report had ‘misclassification error’…

June 6, 2020

Breakouts, burns and zingers: What to watch in Dem debates

Breakouts, burns and zingers: What to watch in Dem debates

June 26, 2019

RSS Sponsored Campaigns

  • The House Freedom Fund. Effective, Vetted, Conservative Candidates, Who Will Hold To Your Principles! June 27, 2019
    Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
  • Glenn Beck Launches “Real Estate Agents I Trust” May 15, 2019
    CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.

Sponsored

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...