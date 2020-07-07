https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Broadway-musical-Hamilton-Lin-Manuel-Miranda-slaves-social-media/2020/07/07/id/976091

Creator of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, said all criticisms of the play are “fair game.”

After Disney released the film version of the musical on its streaming platform Disney+, many people took to social media slamming the play for glorifying the country’s Founding Fathers who were slave owners.

Some Twitter users even called for the film to be “canceled.”

Miranda tweeted his response to critics to “Another Round” podcast host Tracy Clayton, who shared her conflicting feelings about the play on social media. Clayton tweeted that “Hamilton is a flawed play about flawed people.”

“Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty,” Miranda tweeted in response. “All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game.”

The musical tells the biographical story of Alexander Hamilton and other key figures of America’s early history through song.

The play does mention slavery. In one scene during Act 2, several characters call out Thomas Jefferson for owning slaves.

Miranda told Rolling Stone in 2016 that there was a rap battle between Hamilton, Jefferson and James Madison on the issue of slavery. But since none of the men did anything to combat slavery in real life, the number was cut out.

“We realized we were bringing our show to a halt on something that none of them really did enough on,” Miranda said.

