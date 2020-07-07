http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XtPfssXOykw/

A Hong Kong businessman issued a dire warning on Monday, saying a Joe Biden win would be a win for the Chinese communists and a loss for the free world.

Elmer Yuen told the Polish show Against the Tide TV a Biden presidential victory would be disastrous for freedom.

“Biden is bad news,” Yuen said. “Health-wise — I don’t even think he is healthy,” he added, pointing at his head.

He said it is a “joke” the Democrats are running him.

“While he was vice president under Obama, he was in charge of the relationship with China. He was directly in charge and he let (them) go,” Yuen, who is in the United States advocating for freedom in Hong Kong, said.

“He let the Chinese build a military installation in the South China Sea. He let the PRC (People’s Republic of China) basically get away with murder,” he continued.

“His family, brother and son,” he said, referring to sibling James Biden and son Hunter Biden, “have been making huge amounts of money from China.”

Yuen alleged the Bidens are “a very corrupted family,” and disputed Biden’s statements that he’s anti-communist China.

“It would be hopeless” if Biden won in November, Yuen said.

“If he gets elected it will be hopeless for Hong Kong, hopeless for Taiwan, and hopeless for the free world because that would mean the PRC would have won against the free world,” he said, “and it’s over. Game over.”

In June, Yuen told the Epoch Times he believed the Chinese Communist Party should be designated a “criminal organization.”

