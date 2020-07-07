https://www.theblaze.com/news/omar-dismantle-political-economic-system

Progressive Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) called for the “dismantling” of the entire American economic and political system Tuesday, calling it is a “system of oppression.”

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar said while speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

The news conference, which featured Omar and leaders of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, was put on for the purpose of addressing racism in policing and in the criminal justice system following weeks of protests over George Floyd’s death.

But in her remarks, the progressive Democrat elected to go much further, suggesting that wholesale systemic transformation is needed, far beyond changes in criminal justice.

Omar had previously joined calls for the disbanding of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death, arguing that the department is “beyond reform” — though she later couldn’t answer how her constituents would be protected absent the police.

“The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We can’t reform a system that is rotten, reimagining and reconstructing a new way forward is a better approach,” she wrote in another tweet. “Thankful for Minneapolis city council for their leadership on this.”

