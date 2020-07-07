http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VH0pzqjp4II/

A DESCENDANT of Thomas Jefferson wants the Washington, DC, memorial to be removed because the Founding Father “owned more than 600 slaves.”

In an opinion piece published in The New York Times, Lucian K Truscott IV, who is a journalist, noted that Jefferson’s motto was “all men are created equal,” and yet his ancestor “never did much to make those words come true.”

Lucian K Truscott IV, a descendant of Thomas Jefferson, is seen here

Truscott described how he and his brother, “the great-grandsons,” took the Jefferson Memorial for granted as children, due to the fact that they used to play at Jefferson’s ancestral home, Monticello.

“It was where all of our great-grandparents and great-aunts and great-uncles were buried, and where one day, we were told, we would be buried, too.”

“We didn’t need the Jefferson Memorial. Monticello was enough.”

He added: “It’s still enough. In fact, as a memorial to Jefferson himself, it’s almost perfect. And that is why his memorial in Washington should be taken down and replaced. Described by the National Park Service as ‘a shrine to freedom,’ it is anything but.”

Thomas Jefferson Memorial, 1943, designed by John Russell PopeCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The memorial is visited by millions every yearCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Jefferson’s descendant says it should be pulled downCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Truscott describes the memorial as a shrine to a man who, “during his lifetime, owned more than 600 slaves and had at least six children with one of them, Sally Hemings.”

“Upon his death, he did not free the people he enslaved, other than those in the Hemings family, some of whom were his own children,” he added. “He sold everyone else to pay off his debts.”

Truscott’s op-ed comes amid calls for Confederate relics and statues of slave-owning men to be pulled down or destroyed.

On July 6, hundreds of heavily armed protesters brandishing rifles marched through a state park, calling for a massive Confederate carving to be removed.

As many as 200 protesters descended on Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park’s confederate memorial, a well-known gathering spot for white supremacists, including the Ku Klux Klan.

The Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC), marched down Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park on the Fourth of July to demand the removal of the stone carvingCredit: Twitter

Members of the NFAC were heavily armed during Saturday’s protestCredit: Twitter

The Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, located in Georgia is the largest Confederate monument in the worldCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Heavily armed protesters from the NFAC militia were said to have protested peacefully

The Stone Mountain carvings depict General Robert E Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and General Thomas J “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

The carving was commissioned by segregationist officials in Georgia in 1958 and completed in 1972, according to Reuters. It is the largest Confederate monument in the world.

But at President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July address, he condemned those who he described as wishing to “wipe out” America’s history.

“Make no mistake, this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump is seen here in front of Mount RushmoreCredit: AFP or licensors

An aerial flypast took place overhead during the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3Credit: Reuters

“Our children are taught in school to hate their own country.”

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.”

Speaking of Monticello’s inclusion of Sally Hemings and Jefferson’s slaves, Truscott concludes in his opinion piece: “That is the American history you will not learn when you visit the Jefferson Memorial. But you will learn it when you visit Monticello.”

“At Monticello, you will learn the history of Jefferson, the man who was president and wrote the Declaration of Independence, and you will learn the history of Jefferson, the slave owner. Monticello is an almost perfect memorial because it reveals him with his moral failings in full, an imperfect man, a flawed founder.”

