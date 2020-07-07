https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jimmy-johns-georgia-noose-fired/2020/07/07/id/976139

Four employees at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Georgia have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and posting it to social media.

The video, which was originally posted to Snapchat and subsequently shared on other social media platforms, shows one employee helping place a noose made out bread dough around the neck of another worker.

Another employee is heard telling the one with the noose around his neck that he has been sentenced to death.

The employees and the manager were fired.

Jimmy John’s issued a statement on Twitter saying, “The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand or the local franchise ownership team. As soon as we were alerted to the video, we notified our franchisee, who quickly investigated and terminated all employees involved. The franchisee is also meeting with their team to conduct training to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

A noose is a symbol of hatred in America and a reminder of the country’s dark history of racial violence.

