Former Vice President and 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has recruited former Clinton and Obama administration official Carol Browner and billionaire activist Tom Steyer to advise his campaign on climate change.

Steyer, once Biden’s rival for the Democrat nomination, opposes all of President Donald Trump’s successful efforts to make the United States energy independent and favors globalism, including the United Nation’s control over U.S. energy markets through the Paris Climate Accord.

Big wins for our planet this week with courts halting permits and progress on the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 6, 2020

Browner was the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Bill Clinton and the director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy under Barack Obama.

Browner has links to Socialist International and advanced a radical left agenda as a government official.

Junk Science reported on Browner’s background:

Sure the world is full of multimillionaire and even multibillionaire socialists, but Carol Browner holds a dear place in our hearts. Browner, who was outed by JunkScience.com as an official of Socialist International on January 2, 2009, disclosed a net worth of between $6.4 million to $15 million at the end of 2010, according to Energy and Environment Daily. As Obama’s environment and energy czar, Browner was a driving force behind the EPA’s effort to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act, the Waxman-Markey cap-and-tax bill and many other efforts to raise the cost of energy.

As for Biden, he made clear what he would do in the energy sector if he is elected president, including at six presidential primary debates in December, where he was asked about taking away jobs from Americans to create a so-called green economy.

Biden said when asked about the issue by Politico’s Tim Alberta:

The answer’s yes. We should, in fact, be making sure right now that every new building built is energy contained, that it doesn’t leak energy, that in fact, we should be providing tax credits for people to be able to make their homes turn to solar power. They’re all kinds of folks — right here in California, we’re now on the verge of having batteries that are about the size of the top of this podium that you can store energy when in fact the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. We have enormous opportunities.

Other members of his climate change advisory council are, according to Axios:

Dr. Cecilia Martinez, executive director of the Center for Earth, Energy & Democracy

Lonnie R. Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM)

Harold Mitchell, Jr., former South Carolina state representative and founder of the ReGenesis Community Development Corporation

“The council will work with the Biden campaign to develop and execute plans to engage key communities most affected by climate change and environmental injustices, including young Americans, communities of color, union households, and more,” Biden’s campaign said in the Axios report.

Steve Milloy, the founder of Junk Science, reacted to Biden’s environment plans.

“Steyer is a climate activist and failed presidential candidate who reached billionaire status as an Indonesian coal baron,” Milloy said. “Browner and Biden helped President Obama kill 50,000 high-paying coal jobs, and with Steyer, they will undoubtedly target the hundreds of thousands of jobs in the fracking industry. In a Biden presidency, the climate will remain the same while much-needed employment opportunities for hardworking Americans will diminish.”

