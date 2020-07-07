https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/justin-bieber-clings-jesus-refuting-sex-assault-claims/

(CHRISTIAN POST) — Pop superstar Justin Bieber publicly thanked Jesus Christ in a message he shared with his millions of followers over the weekend after fighting off sexual assault claims that arose during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber took to Instagram to share a message publicly thanking God for allowing him to feel “loved, chosen, and forgiven” despite his wild past.

“Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough,” the “Intentions” singer said alongside a selfie.

