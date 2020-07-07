https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Kanye-West-president/2020/07/07/id/976118

Oh, Ye of little faith … in Kanye West’s purported bid for the White House in November.

The rapper announced via Twitter on the Fourth of July, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

But the Federal Election Commission said Tuesday, West has yet to file any paperwork to that effect, Billboard reports.

If a candidate is not on the ballot, it’s difficult to win. Write-in campaigns for president are virtually impossible, since technically, voters are casting ballots for “electors” who then vote for the candidates in the electoral college in December.

Though West himself appears to have taken no action toward building any sort of infrastructure of any sort, two people do appear to have filed fictitious paperwork in his name since his Saturday tweet, according to the FCC.

One filing uncovered by Billboard was by a “Ye West” on Monday, with an address listed as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, i.e. the White House. The candidate listed VISION2020 as the principal campaign committee and said he was running on the Libertarian Party ticket. The Libertarian Party already has nominated Jo Jorgensen.

A second false filing was listed as Mr. Kenye Omari West, similar to the rapper’s actual full name: Kanye Omari West.

An FEC spokesperson told Billboard that the obvious false names and addresses triggered investigations into a rule implemented after the 2016 elections.

“Just because you see a candidate’s name on a filing doesn’t mean that person filed the form … we get lots of false and fictitious filings,” the spokesperson said.

West has previously expressed support for President Donald Trump, and did not give a reason why he would be running against him in the tweet.

