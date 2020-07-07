https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/leftists-reserving-tickets-latest-attempt-sabotage-trumps-portsmouth-new-hampshire-rally-saturday/

Creepy letists are reserving tickets to President Trump’s Portsmouth, New Hampshire rally on Saturday.

Joe Biden can’t fill a high school gym or speak for more than 5 minutes so they’re trying to sabotage President Trump.

This is the modern day left: unhinged, mean and fascist.

Just the News reported:

A liberal-leaning group and individuals are using social media to encourage Trump opponents to reserve tickets for the president’s upcoming reelection rally in Portsmouth, N.H., in an attempt to make the venue appear empty. “Get your tickets and don’t go,” one Twitter user wrote Monday. get your tickets and don’t go🥰 https://t.co/3h5keYIWXS — josie (@josien978) July 6, 2020 The “Make America Great Again! Rally” is scheduled for Saturday and follows one in late June in Tulsa, Okla. In advance of the rally, TikTok users reserved tickets and didn’t show up to reduce crowd size. “If you have two minutes of your day to troll the president….Reserve two tickets and laugh knowing that’s two seats not filled,” another person tweeted about the New Hampshire rally.

