You know the modern day leftist movement has gone off the rails when they attack Marxist hero Noam Chomsky.

The world renown Marxist philosopher joined a gaggle of other notable luminaries in penning a letter calling out the closed minded left for intolerance and cancel culture, and instead encouraging more open debate and dialogue.

The letter was published by Harper’s, of all outlets, and reads in part:

The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted. While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.

The deranged leftists can’t stand for that, so now they are revolting against the man who pretty much grandfathered modern Marxist ideology and is largely responsible for what the deranged left has morphed into.

The modern day left is so off the rails that even Chomsky is not safe any longer.

Noam Chomsky is 92 years old, there’s no secret reason for why his takes have been getting steadily worse for the past couple decades, he’s just old as shit and his brain is slowly dying. — Faye ⚧🟥⬛ — Arm the people. Disarm the state. (@FayeEcklar) July 7, 2020

when i see noam chomsky’s name on the list of people who cosigned that goof shit from Harper’s pic.twitter.com/1MnaP2D8b4 — Ryan Boyd (@ryandroyd) July 7, 2020

wouldn’t be the first time Noam Chomsky took a stand against something that doesn’t exist. Remember how he said antifa was just as bad as the real fascists that one time? Lmao. https://t.co/blyWkdJxXj — Emberflux ❀ They/Them ✿ (HARLOT) (@Emberflux) July 7, 2020

Free speech absolutists like Noam Chomsky believe that “the way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away.” This view is wrong about human psychology on a fundamental level. — Rob (@robturnjohnson) July 7, 2020

noam chomsky retire bitch https://t.co/ZGtjM9uT2o — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) July 7, 2020

Somehow it’s morphed into this, perhaps because J.K. Rowling also signed the letter:

No one should be surprised that avowed anti-Semite Noam Chomsky is also okay with persecuting transgender Americans. That’s the thing about bigotry: it metastasizes easily. — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) July 7, 2020

Is Noam Chomsky a statist terf now — Norman Finkelstein Stan Account 👁 (@CyberHalfling) July 7, 2020

Today I learned Noam Chomsky is a TERF. Today I also learned that apparently this was common knowledge in some circles. Fuck… — Jay Dee (@JuliusFnDiamond) July 7, 2020

TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

Perhaps this one sums it up the best:

When Noam Chomsky, who believes the mass murdering communist Pol Pot was a sweetheart, thinks the American Left has gone too far, it has gone too far. pic.twitter.com/xnsNB4EwSQ — Remulak MoxArgon: Intergalactic Overlord👽 (@moxargon) July 7, 2020

Oddly enough, CNN host and Washington Post hack Fareed Zakaria also signed onto the letter, but he isn’t facing nearly the same kind of blowback as Chomsky is. Same with deranged leftist Gloria Steinem, whose name is also on the letter. Seems like most of the vitriol is being directed toward Chomsky.

