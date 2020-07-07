https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506227-man-caught-on-video-yelling-at-asian-family-trumps-going-to-f-you

A man was caught on video delivering a racist attack last week against an Asian family celebrating a birthday at a restaurant located at a California spa.

Video of the Friday incident posted on Twitter shows the unidentified white man seated alone at a table nearby as one member of the family begins filming, while daring the man to repeat an offensive remark apparently uttered before the video began.

Seconds later, the man is shown giving the family the middle finger and yelling several obscene phrases, including “[President] Trump is going to f— you” and referring to the person as an “Asian piece of shit.” The family in response can be heard asking management to remove the man, who appears inebriated.

A staffer with the spa restaurant steps in and is seen on the video addressing the man: “No, you do not talk to our guests like that.”

“Get out of here,” the waitress adds.

This happened to my friend Jordan last night in Monterey, CA while celebrating her aunt’s birthday. All they were doing was singing happy birthday when this man started yelling disgusting racist remarks. These racists exist and they’re getting comfortable. Please vote! pic.twitter.com/T8RtSKDM3J — john (@JohnRizkallah) July 5, 2020

Sean Damery, the vice president of Bernardus Lodge and Spa, where the incident occurred, told local news affiliate KION that the unidentified man was escorted off the property “without further incident.”

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation, however we are proud of our staff at Lucia in keeping with Bernardus Lodge’s core values; this incident was handled swiftly and the diner was escorted off property without further escalation. We provide guests with a safe environment for lodging and dining, and extend our sincere apologies to the guests enjoying a birthday celebration on a holiday weekend,” he said.

Jordan Chan, who filmed the video, told KION that the incident, which she called unprovoked, was the starkest example of racism she had personally experienced. The racist tirade occurred as the family was celebrating one member’s birthday on the Fourth of July.

“I’ve dealt with racism as well but never on that scale. Never on that level to the point where somebody completely unprovoked felt obligated to voice out their hatred for absolutely no reason, just because they’re filled with that much hatred and because what, because we’re different skin color,” Chan said.

