(FOX NEWS) — A car crash Sunday resulted in both drivers being arrested after police in Oregon discovered they were both driving stolen vehicles.

Newberg-Dundee police chased Randy Lee Cooper, 27, in a stolen Land Cruiser before he careened into a Buick Regal as he was attempting to elude officers.

Cooper was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

