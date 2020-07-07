https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-fatally-shot-in-new-york-while-holding-hands-with-7-year-old-daughter-video-shows_3414515.html

New York police are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man who was killed while crossing a Bronx street with his 7-year-old daughter on July 5.

Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows the moment Anthony Robinson, 28, a father-of-three, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting as he held hands with his daughter, Khloe, on Sunday afternoon at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street.

A sedan could be seen pulling up to the victim and his daughter at an intersection shortly before 6 p.m., before a passenger pointed a handgun and opened fire, appearing to hit Robinson in the chest multiple times. The 28-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at Bronx Care Health System.

The father-of-three was visiting Brooklyn to spend the holiday weekend with his daughter, who lives with her mother in the Bronx. Khloe, who wasn’t injured in the incident, is believed to be 7-years-old, reported New York Daily News after speaking to family members.

The incident came amid a wave of deadly shootings in the nation’s most populous metropolis and other cities over the Fourth of July weekend.

In New York, 64 people were wounded and 11 were killed in 45 shootings, marking almost a threefold increase compared with the same three-day period last year.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said the violence was linked to a multitude of factors, including a sharp decrease in jail population because of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic and a measure that requires judges to release defendants awaiting trial on misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

“We can fix this,” Monahan said at a briefing. “We need cooperation with the people who are afraid to come out of their buildings right now.”

Monahan also said animosity toward law enforcement after the May 25 death of black American George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police has emboldened some people who believe “that cops can’t do anything anymore.”

It also comes as the New York City Council announced that the NYPD will see $1 billion less in funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

The reduction breaks down to nearly $484 million in cuts, $354 million in shifts to other agencies that some lawmakers say are better positioned to carry out some duties that have fallen to police, and a movement of $500 million in capital costs from the NYPD capital budget. The NYPD received $6 billion in fiscal year 2020.

Despite the recent uptick, the number of violent crimes in the United States has decreased by about half since the 1990s. In New York City, major crimes have fallen by more than 80 percent since 1990.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting and investigation remains ongoing.

NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox described Robinson’s shooting as “a very, very cruel crime.”

“Obviously, Mr. Robinson isn’t the only victim of that crime,” Wilcox said, the New York Daily News reported. “That young girl is the victim of that crime. That community is also the victim of that crime.”

He added that a $10,000 reward is being offered by the NYPD for information leading to an arrest.

The 28-year-old victim is survived by two other children—a 2-year-old son, and another daughter who was born in Florida just after Father’s Day, Robinson’s cousin Michael Parker told the news outlet.

The NYPD has urged anyone with information in regard to this homicide to call either contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577-8477, or send a direct message to its official tip page on Twitter. All calls are anonymous, officials said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

