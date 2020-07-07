https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/07/mary-trumps-tell-book-release-date-moved-due-popular-demand/

Election Day is moving closer and that means all the long knives are coming out for personal attacks against both President Trump and First Lady Melania. Why wait until after Labor Day when more people begin to pay attention to political campaigns if there are some quick bucks to be made right now?

President Trump’s niece Mary has come out on top in court battles over the publication of what is being called a “tell-all book”. Titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, the book is already number one on Amazon’s bestseller list. So, the publication date has been pushed up by two weeks due to “high demand and extraordinary interest in this book”. The publication date is now set for July 14.

Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, and celebrity lawyer Charles Harder have been working for two weeks to stop the publication but have failed to do so. They filed lawsuits in two courts only to have both judges toss the lawsuits. Ms. Trump is eager to spill the beans on her family, especially if it can potentially temporarily derail her Uncle Donald’s re-election campaign. Her spokesperson even bemoans the fact that Team Trump is trying to stop the book’s publication while getting in his own personal dig at Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the book, which is already number one on Amazon’s best seller list, Mary Trump is expected to “out” herself as the primary source for The New York Times’ Trump tax investigation that won a Pulitzer prize. It’s expected to contain many “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president and his family. “In addition to the firsthand accounts I can give as my father’s daughter and my uncle’s only niece, I have the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist. Too Much and Never Enough is the story of the most visible and powerful family in the world. And I am the only Trump who is willing to tell it,” Mary writes in the book’s prologue. Chris Bastardi, a spokesperson for Mary Trump, said in a statement to The Daily Beast, “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

How silly does that spokesperson sound? It is a standard procedure for a “sitting president” to try and stop the publication of a book written and published while he is still in office, especially if it is done during his first term in office. Presidents are notoriously prickly about books being written about them, especially from a disgruntled staffer or family member. Why would Trump be any different?

As I mentioned above, this book’s publication has been making the rounds in court battles since the book first began being publicized. Mary is the daughter of Trump’s deceased brother, Fred, Jr. and she is calling herself the only family member willing to tell the truth about her uncle. “[It] is the story of the most visible and powerful family in the world. And I am the only Trump who is willing to tell it.” She’s ready to tell embarrassing first-hand stories about the president. Trump’s lawyer argues that Mary is prevented from publishing her book because it violates a settlement agreement in the estate of the president’s father. She signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2001 when the estate was settled. A lower court issued a temporary restraining order on the book’s publication but a New York state appeals judge ruled last week that the book can be published. So, here we are.

From news articles, it looks like Mary is ready to vent about how Uncle Donald treated her father, including in the last years of his life as he suffered from Alzheimer’s. Mary is a clinical psychologist who has severed ties with her family.

Other “explosive” portions of the book include vivid descriptions of the “twisted” values and behaviors Trump picked up as a young man, including: “Financial worth is the same as self-worth; humans are only valued in monetary terms.”

“A ‘killer’ instinct is revered, while qualities like empathy, kindness and expertise are punished.”

“Taking responsibility for your failures is discouraged.”

“Cheating as a way of life.”

Simon and Schuster is the publisher. Mary Trump is due back in court on July 10, as the temporary restraining order has not been lifted on her, only on the publisher. Her legal troubles are not over.

Simon and Schuster has been busy lately with anti-Trump books. Besides the book by Mary Trump, the publisher also released The Art of Her Deal by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, an anti-Melania Trump book. John Bolton’s book was published by Simon and Schuster. And now there is a new book to trash Melania, this time by her former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Winston Wolkoff’s name may sound familiar to you. She was a loyal confidante to Melania and helped plan President Trump’s 2017 inauguration in Washington, D.C. It is titled Melania and Me. They had a 15-year friendship. With friends like that…

You may also remember that Wolkoff became mired in the investigation into the financial records of the inauguration. Her firm was alleged to have been paid handsomely for her work on the planning and execution of the festivities. The book is said to be heavily negative against Melania Trump.

After playing a vital role in plotting Trump’s inaugural festivities, Wolkoff landed the gig of senior adviser to the first lady. However, shortly after the start of the Trump era, the noted New York socialite had a dramatic falling-out with Melania Trump, triggered by news that Wolkoff’s own firm snagged a cool $26 million from the Trump inaugural committee to help plan the events. “Was I fired? No,” Wolkoff told The New York Times last year. “Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes.”

While Melania is reported to have reached out and expressed her hope that they would remain, friends, though their professional work together was finished, apparently Wolkoff had other ideas.

According to the Times, the one-time Melania Trump confidante was also cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating the Trump inaugural committee’s fundraising and spending. A spokesman from SDNY did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Wollkoff’s book is available for pre-sale on Amazon.

As of Monday afternoon, the Google Books item read that the book, labeled “Untitled SWW” and placed in the “Autobiography” section, is expected on Aug. 11 and will be “a revealing and explosive portrayal of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s fifteen-year friendship with Melania Trump and observations of the most chaotic White House in history.”

I doubt that Wolkoff’s book will be a bestseller but we’ll see. Liberal women despise Melania now that she is in the White House. We’ll see how much that’s worth in book sales.

