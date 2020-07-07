https://www.dailywire.com/news/meet-the-few-the-proud-the-free-speech-heroes-of-hollywood
Entertainers bow in near-unison to Cancel Culture dictates. We see it everywhere, from white actresses quitting voice roles for biracial characters to celebrities denouncing their white privilege in cringe-worthy videos.
When the most popular movie of all time, “Gone with the Wind,” got temporarily pulled from HBO Max, no prominent star spoke in its defense.
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.