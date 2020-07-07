https://www.theblaze.com/news/6300-ny-covid-patients-nursing-homes

A new report from the state of New York revealed Monday that more than 6,300 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hundreds of nursing homes throughout the state, which certainly contributed to the thousands of nursing home-related COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The Associated Press reported that more than 6,400 of New York’s COVID-19 deaths were linked to long-term care facilities or nursing homes. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) implemented a state policy requiring nursing homes to admit patients even if they tested positive. The policy was put in place on March 25 and rescinded after severe backlash in May.

Even though the report from the New York Department of Health admits to sending 6,300 infected people into extremely vulnerable populations, state officials still claim the policy was not to blame for the high death toll.

“If the March 25th NYSDOH policy on admissions uniquely impacted nursing home fatalities, New York’s — and the roughly 12 other states with similar policies — nursing home fatalities would be disproportionate to the rest of the country,” the report reads. “Not only has a recent report by the New York Times, found that New York’s nursing home fatalities were not disproportionate to the rest of the nation (See, Background, Infra.), neighboring states — despite having populations much lower than New York’s — illustrates that on a per capita basis, New York has one of the lowest fatality rates in nursing homes of any of its neighboring states.”

The report also claims that most of the nursing homes already had COVID-19 infections when other infected individuals were admitted, More from the report:

A statewide nursing home survey conducted by NYSDOH for admission data from March 25, 2020- May 8, 2020 show that approximately 6,326 COVID-19 patients were admitted from a hospital to a total of 310 unique nursing homes. Of the 310 nursing homes that admitted COVID-19 patients, 252 of them already had a suspected or confirmed COVID-positive resident, COVID-related confirmed or presumed fatality, or worker infected prior to admission of a single COVID-positive patient—meaning the admission of a COVID patient did not introduce COVID into the nursing home as it was already present. Furthermore, 222 of the state’s nursing homes already had residents with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 prior to the March 25, 2020 NYSDOH guidance.

“The peak of nursing home admissions from hospitals did not occur until April 14, 2020, a week after peak nursing home fatalities—suggesting the policy was not the cause,” the report says.

New York state officials have not accepted accountability for the nursing home deaths — in fact, Gov. Cuomo has blamed President Donald Trump and the federal government’s alleged lack of assistance for the nursing home issues.

