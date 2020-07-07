http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wdPnXwd3B4g/mount-rushmore-then-and-now.php

The Washington Free Beacon has put together the SUPERcuts video below illustrating the Orwellian revision of Mount Rushmore. Past statements pretending to admiration are going down the memory hole. Oh, Big Brother Sibster.

And don’t forget: IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH. If we didn’t understand before, we should be getting a handle on the importance of this axiom right about now now.

Perhaps what we have here is progress of a kind. At this point the Democrats and their media adjunct don’t even pretend to love of country.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.

[embedded content]

