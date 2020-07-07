https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/will-mosques-next-muhammed-owned-several-slaves-four-slaves-black-involved-slave-trade/

During this time of cancel culture will the Marxists and leftists ever get around to targeting the mosques?

It is widely known that Muhammad, the founder of Islam, owned several slaves and partook in the slave trade.

Here are a few mentions from holy Islamic texts.

Via Cambridge

Six out of ca. twenty slaves and freed slaves of Muhammad were either fully or partially of African descent. Al-Tabari Kitab al-Rusul, 1778, 1780–81; Ibn Saʿd, al-Kitab al-Tabaqat al-Kabir, 1:2:180, 184; Ibn Hisham, Kitab Sirat Rasul Allah, 486, 999. On Muhammad’s foster mother, see Rotter, Die Stellung, 26; and n. 1. Four out of twelve of the slaves of the fighting muhājirūn in Badr were black. Ibn Hisham, Kitab Sirat Rasul Allah, 486–503. This high number of African slaves is also confirmed by Azraqi, Kitab Akhbar Makka, 464, 486; and Muhammad ibn Habib, Muhabbar, ed. I. Lichtenstader (Beirut: n.p., 1943), 306ff.

More on Muhammed and slaves.

Muhammad owned slaves.

Here is a text in Sahih al-Bukhari Hadith. This is considered one of the three trusted hadiths

Narrated Anas bin Malik:

Allah’s Apostle was on a journey and he had a black slave called Anjasha, and he was driving the camels (very fast, and there were women riding on those camels). Allah’s Apostle said, “Waihaka (May Allah be merciful to you), O Anjasha! Drive slowly (the camels) with the glass vessels (women)!”

— Sahih al-Bukhari , 8:73:182 see also Sahih al-Bukhari, 8:73:229 Sahih al-Bukhari, 8:73:221

Muhammed was also involved in slave trade

Narrated Jabir bin Abdullah: A man decided that a slave of his would be manumitted after his death and later on he was in need of money, so the Prophet took the slave and said, “Who will buy this slave from me?” Nu’aim bin ‘Abdullah bought him for such and such price and the Prophet gave him the slave.

— Sahih al-Bukhari, 3:34:351 see also Sahih al-Bukhari, 3:51:598 Sahih al-Bukhari, 8:79:707 Sahih al-Bukhari, 9:85:80 Sahih al-Bukhari, 3:51:588 Sahih al-Bukhari, 3:46:711 Sahih al-Bukhari, 9:89:296

Jabir (Allah be pleased with him) reported: There came a slave and pledg- ed allegiance to Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) on migration; he (the Holy Prophet) did not know that he was a slave. Then there came his master and demanded him back, whereupon Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) said: Sell him to me. And he bought him for two black slaves, and he did not afterwards take allegiance from anyone until he had asked him whether he was a slave (or a free man)

— Sahih Muslim, 10:3901

