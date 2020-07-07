https://www.theblaze.com/news/muslim-starbucks-isis-cup-cair

A Muslim woman plans to file a discrimination lawsuit over what a Starbucks barista wrote on her cup because she says it was meant as a racist insult.

The woman has only given her first name, Aishah, out of safety concerns. She says that the incident occurred at a Starbucks inside a Target store in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 1.

She says that she told the barista her name several times, but was shocked when she saw what they wrote on her cup. She wore a hijab at the time of the incident.

“When I first received the drink I was in shock that in this day and age something like this could be written,” Aishah said.

The 19-year-old wants the employee and the manager of the store fired over the incident.

In a media briefing about the incident, Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said that the manager was dismissive about the complaint.

Hussein said the manager told Aishah, “What is the issue? People get their names wrong all the time,” and gave her a new drink and a $25 gift card. He plans to file a discrimination lawsuit on Aishah’s behalf with the U.S. Department of Human Rights.

A statement from Target to WCCO-TV said that they investigated the incident.

“We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification,” the statement read. “We’re taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again.”

Hussein compared the use of the word ISIS to that of the n-word.

“The fact of the matter here is that using this word for us would be the same as a Black man today, being used the N-word, or anything else that would be offensive,” he claimed.

