The chairman of NBC Universal News Group announced new affirmative action goals Tuesday for hiring at the corporation, aiming for a workforce comprised of 50% women and 50% people of color.

What are the details?

A New York Times media columnist posted an internal email from NBC News chief Cesar Conde on Twitter, wherein Conde explains to employees that the network would be formulating an action plan to achieve the goal of making “50% of our New organization employees be women and 50% of our total workforce be people of color.”

To that, Washington Examiner reporter Joe Simonson replied, “Quotas baby.”

Conde—who oversees NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC—did not spell out a specific timeline for executing the new affirmative action goals, but asked employees to provide feedback over the next 100 days to “collectively decide on the key metrics to track (the organization’s) progress.”

According to The Wrap, NBC does not have far to go in meeting its mission when it comes to gender. The outlet reported:

Nearly half of the news division’s 3,000 employees are women, Conde said in a video message accompanying a memo to staff, while 26.5% are people of color—among them, 8% are Black, 8% are Hispanic, 8% are Asian, 2% are multiracial and less than 1% are Native American.

An article from U.S. News and World Report from 2017 reported that “men and women of color make up 19 percent of the population each.”

Conde said in his letter to employees that “over the past several weeks we have covered a country reckoning with systemic inequality and the painful consequences of a long history of racial injustice.”

He added, “as a news organization we have a unique responsibility to reflect the country and all of the communities we serve.”

