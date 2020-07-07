https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/new-wh-conducting-leak-investigation-told-ny-times-russian-taliban-bounty-intel-narrowed-10-possible-people/

A few weeks ago The New York Times published a story claiming that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban forces to kill US troops, citing “officials briefed on the matter.”

President Trump last week dismissed the New York Times report on the GRU-Taliban allegations.

“Nobody briefed or told me, VP Pence, or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News New York Times.” Trump said in a pair of tweets Sunday morning.

The White House is conducting a leak investigation into who told reporters about the Russia-Taliban bounty suspicions and they have narrowed it down to fewer than 10 people.

“The Trump Administration has opened an internal investigation to try to uncover who leaked intelligence about Russians paying Taliban bounties to kill American soldiers. The administration maintains the story is overcooked and the leaks cherry-picked despite a steady stream of follow-ups from media outlets across the globe,” the White House said.

“The Administration has interviewed people with access to the intelligence, and believes it has narrowed down the universe of suspects to fewer than 10 people.”

Here’s what we know:

According to Intelligence sources who spoke to The Federalist, Adam Schiff’s top aides were briefed on the Russia-Taliban bounty intel back in February during a CODEL trip to Afghanistan.

Schiff was briefed on the rumors back in February, yet he withheld the information from Congress and held no hearings.

When asked by a reporter this week if he had any prior knowledge about the Russia bounty rumors, Schiff said, “I can’t comment on specifics.”

It looks like Schiff and his aides may be behind another round of damaging, selective leaks to the media in order to harass President Trump.

Stay tuned!

