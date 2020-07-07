http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/BwimObcA1nA/black-panthers-of-minneapolis.php

KARE 11 reports that Protesters march from [the Mall of America] to George Floyd’s memorial.” I should think the news is that “Black Panthers of Minneapolis” were marching around town and blocking traffic while sporting what look to be AR-15s, but the reporter seems more interested in the angry comments of Tyrone Carter.

Who are “Black Panthers of Minneapolis”? And were those things loaded? Good luck trying to find any clarification of what is going down here in the Star Tribune.

