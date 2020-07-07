https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alexandra-scott-oklahoma-rape-police/2020/07/07/id/976105

A city councilwoman in Norman, Oklahoma, has accused two local police officers of posting her home address on social media, which she claims led to the rape of a neighbor in her duplex, local media are reporting.

Alexandra Scott initially made the allegation in a Facebook post, since deleted, over the weekend where she said she was the intended target of a sexual assault, Oklahoma City’s NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

She has subsequently claimed to Oklahoma City’s CBS affiliate KWTV the attack was due to two officers who listed her address online.

Norman Police Capt. Brent Barbour said he was aware of the allegations and the department was investigating the social media activity of the two officers, but added their posts did not involve private information.

“The majority we have seen is information that is publicly available by open records acts,” Barbour said. “So, there has been some concern of our employees accessing internal databases or other material; to my knowledge, we have not seen any of that.”

Scott insisted the information shared resulted in the mistaken identity attack of her neighbor.

“They definitely shared my information,” Scott told KWTV. “These officers endangered me and are accessories to crime.”

Scott earlier this month proposed cutting the police department’s budget in Norman, a city of about 111,000 south of Oklahoma City, by $4.5 million as part of the “defund the police” calls by Black Lives Matter protesters in the wake of a death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

The council voted to reduce the budget by $865,000.

Scott recently won the Democratic primary for a state senate seat and has been called “another AOC” – in reference to self-declared socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

She was arrested in Tulsa in June for strapping herself to a flagpole during President Donald Trump’s political rally.

