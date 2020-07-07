https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/patriotic-consumers-turning-u-s-made-dental-care/

When you ask most people which brand of toothpaste is the best, you usually get the typical responses that involve international brands: Crest, Colgate, Arm & Hammer, Aquafresh, etc. Some of these brands may make some of their toothpaste in the USA, but all of them use Chinese ingredients. A British company owns Aquafresh, so the profits go overseas to reward foreign owners, foreign investors, and foreign stockholders, who pay their taxes to foreign treasuries.

So what’s a patriotic consumer to do?

I proudly have used for about five years now Davids natural toothpaste, which is made in the USA and uses 98% U.S. ingredients (2% come from Japan since they are not available in the United States). Zero elements come from China, so we are dealing only with first world countries and primarily the United States, of course.

But what about quality? I can tell you that since 2015 (when I started using Davids), my checkups at the dentist have been flawless. No cavities, no issues, no problems. And my dentist still thinks I’m using one of those “Dentist recommended” international brands with China ingredients.

TRENDING: ‘What on earth is this?!’ Store chain apologizes for promoting child porn

Davids natural toothpaste is free of artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, and artificial sweeteners. Nothing is derived from animals, and no testing is done on animals.

When Davids toothpaste founder Eric Buss began developing his domestic toothpaste brand in 2001, he talked to many suppliers who told him that the large toothpaste companies import large amounts of ingredients from mostly China and India. Then they mix them in U.S. factories so they can stamp “Made in the USA” on their products.

Davids is committed to American farmers who develop mint for their toothpaste oils in various regions across America. Miners in California mine the limestone abrasives, and factory workers in Maine produce the seaweed extract to give Davids toothpaste its gel consistency. Every USA origin ingredient used has a direct link to American jobs.

Davids toothpaste uses recyclable aluminum tubes, which is essential because about 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes end up in U.S. landfills each year. Metal tubes are not only easily recyclable, they also help toothpaste maintain maximum freshness. Davids’ aluminum tubes are lined with a food grade non-BPA liner, so the toothpaste never actually contacts the metal.

So, if you want to keep Chinese ingredients out of your body, you’ll want to check out the special rogersaysdavids.com link, where you can get 25% off your order between now and July 31 using the code USA at checkout. And, if you subscribe to automatic delivery, you can get an additional 10% off. When you subscribe, you get to dictate the terms of delivery. You can choose every 30 days, 45 days, or 60 days. It’s up to you. You can modify or cancel your subscription at any time. Davids toothpaste does cost more than your typical mass-produced international brand, but with all these discounts, the extra cost is minimal.

As with the purchase of an American-made product that might cost a little more, we need to look at it as not merely an extra cost, but as an investment in America and our national prosperity. With Davids toothpaste, we now have an option for a genuinely American-made brand that emphasizes American jobs, safety, and the environment as well. This awesome sale is only good through July 31, so place your order today!

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written five books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book ” UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We,” was printed in January 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

