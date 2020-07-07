https://www.theblaze.com/news/philadelphia-eagles-desean-jackson-anti-semitic

The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement about wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s recent social media posts, which were inflammatory to say the least.

On Monday, Jackson shared a series of since-deleted Instagram posts promoting Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and posts quoting Adolf Hitler.

What are the details?

The football team released a statement on Tuesday, condemning Jackson’s remarks.

The statement said, “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.”

In one post, Jackson shared a page from “The Hidden Treasure That Lies in Plain Sight 4: The Day of the Lord and the End of America,” which said that “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America.'”

On Saturday, Jackson also shared a video apparently endorsing Farrakhan, a known anti-Semite, who spoke about the dangers of an elite society using a COVID-19 vaccine to intentionally depopulate the earth.

The Eagles have yet to announce any sort of disciplinary action for Jackson due to his remarks.

“We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect,” the team’s statement continued.

It concluded, “We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, grow, and learn.”

What else?

In response to the outcry, Jackson insisted he had “no hatred” towards any members of the Jewish community.

“ANYONE WHO FEELS I HAVE HATE TOWARDS THE JEWISH COMMUNITY TOOK MY POST THE WRONG WAY I HAVE NO HATRED IN MY HEART TOWARDS NO ONE !! EQUALITY EQUALITY,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, the wide receiver was featured in a video apology, insisting, “I just want to first off extend an apology on behalf of me and what I stand for because … I never want to put any race down or any people down. My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community.”

He explained, “What I posted, I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I’m, you know, very apologetic, and I just want you guys to understand that it never was intended … to put any race down or any religion down.”

He added, “I just probably should have never posted anything that Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that. I was just trying to uplift African Americans and slavery and just enlighten my people. … I didn’t intend any harm or any hatred toward any people. … I’m for love and I extend it every day.”

