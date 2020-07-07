http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fFUMfNrrSfc/

A human head was discovered Tuesday on the side of a road in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to authorities.

“St. Petersburg Police are investigating what appears to be the discovery of human remains near the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. S, after a jogger alerted the department,” police said in a news release.

Officers got the call around 7 a.m., and homicide detectives arrived at the scene to investigate.

“38th Ave. S will be closed to traffic, so we are asking drivers to avoid the area,” the release continued.

At 7:55 a.m., the department posted a photo of police vehicles where the head was discovered:

#stpetepd investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780 pic.twitter.com/zoICcaYvpI — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 7, 2020

Later, police said the street where the remains were found was not heavily traveled because it was surrounded by woods and the businesses nearby were closed, according to Patch.com.

The street was used as a traffic cut-through for drivers going through the surrounding neighborhood, the article noted.

“The head is too badly decomposed to determine sex,” said Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez.

“But it is a decomposing head, it’s not like a skeleton. So our detectives feel like the person didn’t die there, so they’re going into the woods to see if they can find any other remains,” she continued.

The jogger told investigators that when she ran on Sunday, she did not see the head, adding that she did not run on Monday.

Following the discovery, police asked neighbors for any information that might help them establish a timeline of when and how the head got there.

In a similar instance on Sunday, a woman’s body was found in the water at Suntex Marinas in St. Petersburg, according to WTSP.

The report continued:

St. Pete Police got the call around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene where they found a woman dead in the water at the Suntex Marinas on 32nd Way S in St. Pete. Police said the woman is 53-year-old Heather Dutton of Winter Park. Police say Dutton was staying on a boat with relatives. She was last seen on the boat Saturday night until she was found in the water the next morning.

“The preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, however the medical examiner will determine the cause of death,” a press release from the department stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

