On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the United States is looking into restrictions or bans on Chinese social media apps such as TikTok and urged people to avoid downloading the TikTok app unless they want to hand information over to the CCP.

Host Laura Ingraham asked if the U.S. should “be considering, right now, tonight, a ban on Chinese social media apps, especially TikTok?”

Pompeo said, “Laura, your viewers should know we’re taking this very seriously. We’re certainly looking at it. We’ve worked on this very issue for a long time, whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure — we’ve gone all over the world and we’re making real progress getting that out. We declared ZTE a danger to American national security. We’ve done all of these things. With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you, the United States will get this one right too, Laura. I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Pompeo added that people should only download TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

