https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susan-collins-democrat-sara-gideon-maine/2020/07/07/id/976123

The Maine senate race has swung 20 points for Democrat Sara Gideon over Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, according to a survey by Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling.

Gideon leads Collins, a 23-year veteran of the Senate, by 4 percentage points, 46% to 42%.

Collins led by 16 points when polling began last June. Gideon, the Maine Speaker of the House, still faces a primary challenge against former gubernatorial candidate Betsy Sweet.

The poll also found:

36% approve of the job Collins is doing, versus 55% who disapprove.

36% approve of the job Gideon is doing, compared to 26% who said they disapprove.

42% think Collins is more an independent voice for Maine, while 46% say she more a partisan voice for President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Collins has won elections in the past, in part due to her crossover appeal. But her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2017 as he faced allegations of sexual assault made her a top target for Democrats.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,022 Maine voters July 2-3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

