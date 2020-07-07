https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/radical-democrat-rep-ilhan-omar-calls-dismantling-us-economy-political-systems-video/

Radical Muslima Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday called for the dismantling of the US economy and political systems.

The crazed Marxist lawmaker called for capitalism to be destroyed in the name of social justice.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality so we cannot stop at the criminal justice system,” Ilhan Omar said. “We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems” pic.twitter.com/6Zr8ieMbxP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2020

According documents and sources previously reported by investigative journalist David Steinberg, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar married her own brother in order to defraud US immigration.

In fact, evidence is mounting that Ilhan Omar isn’t even her real name.

Ilhan Omar refuses to answer questions about her fraudulent marriage to her own brother and accuses anyone asking questions of bigotry and Islamophobia.

In February a Somali community leader came forward and confirmed Ilhan Omar married her own brother to get him ‘papers’ to keep him in the US.

Ilhan Omar came to the US illegally and now she’s calling for the overthrow of the current system.

