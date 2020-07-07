https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/reminder-created-global-pandemic-panic-based-fraudulent-data-leader-tedros-connected-islamic-terrorism-china-puppet/

Today President Trump notified Congress about the US breaking ties with the now corrupt World Health Organization. Based on our prior reporting, it is easy to see why the President is taking this action.

We first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

The problem with this calculation was the numbers Tedros used for the flu in the US were increased by an estimated 22 million individuals who were not measured but who were presumed to have had the flu while the coronavirus number had no related adjustment.

We were criticized for this observation but then a week ago, the CDC announced a similar estimated number of Americans had the China coronavirus but have not been tested and confirmed for having it. The CDC estimated a minimum of 20 million Americans in this particular situation resulting in the mortality rates for the China coronavirus in the US being very similar to that of the common flu confirming what we reported in March.

We also reported on March 23, that Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is connected to Islamist terrorists and reportedly promotes what China wants him to promote.

At the Illustrated Primer website, Yaacov Apelbaum shared the links between the Director General and China. For example, in late January he met with China’s President Xi:

Apelbaum reports:

On February 15, 2020, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the Munich Security Conference. At that time, there were only about 60K cases of Covid-19 in China and about 500 in the rest of the world. Tedros was more concerned with misinformation than with containment. In his address, he said: “We’re not just fighting an epidemic; we’re fighting an infodemic. Fake news spreads faster and more easily than this virus, and is just as dangerous.” And if we don’t tackle this, he went on, “we are headed down a dark path that leads nowhere but division and disharmony.”

But the Director General is reporting whatever China wishes. As noted above by Apelbaum, China has invested millions in Ethiopia. This may be in part why Tedros has made the following statements about the WHO:

Given the misinformation about the novel coronavirus epidemic, WHO has communicated with some companies including Google to ensure that the public will get the authoritative information from the WHO.” “Travel restrictions [to and from China] can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” “The lockdown of people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made.” “The WHO highly appreciates the tremendous efforts China has made to contain the epidemic.”

But Apelbaum also explains that the WHO Director General has a shocking past, riddled with death and destruction in Ethiopia:

His rapid rise to the top of the directorship of the WHO began after his collaboration with Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation and its Initiative (CHAI). Running some analytics on Tedros’s activity between 1991-2018 shows conduct riddled with fraud, corruption, the worst forms of human right abuses, and scandals.

Tedros is the individual the world was relying on to provide accurate information on the China coronavirus. But Tedros proved he is unreliable to everyone but China so President Trump rightly separated with the WHO today.

