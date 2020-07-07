https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/confederate-brian-babin-texas-statues/2020/07/07/id/976144

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, says removing confederate monuments and “destroying cultural icons” is an absolute mistake.

Babin, who served as an airborne artilleryman in the Texas Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve, also said its time to push back against the Black Lives Matter movement, following a statement by the president of BLM’s Greater New York organization that if the movement fails to achieve meaningful change during nationwide protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers, it will “burn down this system and replace it.”

“It’s incredible to me that the Democrats would try to destroy history, because we know that if we want to change the future, we absolutely have to know what the past is,” Babin said during an appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Pulling down our monuments and destroying our cultural icons that go back centuries is an absolute mistake, and it’s absolutely what the left wants to do. It’s a crime to go back and do the things they are wanting us to do and say.

“Black Lives Matter – one of their leaders says, ‘If we don’t get our way, we’re going to burn the system down’ – it’s time we push back on these folks.”

