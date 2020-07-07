http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/An9eRvXQPbk/

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called for the “dismantling” of the U.S. economy and political system Tuesday.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar said. “We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Omar held an event Tuesday in her home state of Minnesota with members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. Omar tweeted earlier Tuesday that the purpose of the event was to address “racism in policing” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Poll: Patriotism In The US Falls To Record Low, Less Than Half Polled ‘Extremely Proud’ To Be American)

The murder of George Floyd reawakened calls to address racism in policing and reform our criminal justice system. I’m live with leaders of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus to discuss our work to make systemic changes on Facebook now: https://t.co/14DTGnadcT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 7, 2020

Omar has joined calls from local Democratic leaders to defund the police after four Minneapolis police officers were fired and charged in connection to Floyd’s death. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to get rid of the city’s police department in June. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Supports Sanctions On Iran)

Omar said she supported the vote because she believes the Minneapolis Police Department is beyond reform.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root,” Omar said at the time. “What you can do is rebuild. And so this is our opportunity, you know, as a city to come together, have the conversation of what public safety looks like, who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community.”