Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologized Tuesday afternoon for posting antisemitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Now, it appears Jackson is preparing to take the first steps toward reconciliation with the Jewish community.

According to a report from John Clark of NBC Sports, Jackson spoke with Philadelphia Rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky as part of his pledge to educate himself.

I’m told DeSean Jackson apologized to Jeff Lurie and Howie Roseman today I’m told the Eagles told DeSean he needs to be active to promote equality DeSean and his reps have spoken to Rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky of Chabad Young Philly to help and DeSean will be educating himself pic.twitter.com/V4WMvSVM1y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

Jackson posted a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler to Instagram. Which said, “the Jews will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

He also posted a quote from Farrakhan in which the antisemitic leader said the coronavirus was a plot to depopulate the Earth. After that quote, Jackson told his followers: “#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!”

Both Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie and GM Howie Roseman are Jewish. The Eagles have said they will take “appropriate action” against Jackson.

