There are many issues on which President Trump could campaign, says talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

But there’s only one he needs for re-election, Limbaugh told his listeners Tuesday: He’s the one will will stand between the “mob revolution” and the rest of the nation, the people “trying to save the country.”

“He is the only thing that can do it. And that’s not untrue,” Limbaugh said.

The talk host cited a column by Peter Heck saying: “What the majority of people are about is their ability to live safe, undisturbed, and profitable lives. They like this country and want the stability and security it has always afforded them.”

Limbaugh said that’s, in a nutshell, “what Donald Trump must say he represents. “

“He cannot assume that people know that. He cannot assume that people believe that. He cannot assume that people remember what Make America Great Again was all about in 2016. He has got to focus like a laser that his objective is to stay between the mob revolution and the people trying to save the country,” Limbaugh said.

Other issues such as Joe Biden’s “lack of mental fitness,” the COVID-19 response and the pre-coronavirus economy are not as important.

Limbaugh noted Trump established the theme of law and order in two speeches over the weekend at Mount Rushmore and the White House.

“Both of those speeches should form the basis of the campaign, his reasons, his purpose, his agenda,” the talk host said. “Because, as I said earlier in this program, to profound agreement, this country is not Twitter. And politicians and marketing managers, PR people all over this country are making a huge mistake assuming that Twitter represents the majority of thinking, the majority of people in this country. It does not.”

Limbaugh said America is “not a majority country of hate and bigotry and all of that.”

“Half of what’s on Twitter isn’t real anyway. Half or more of what’s on Twitter is bots. They’re not even real people,” he said. “Twitter is being used to corrupt and pollute the minds of the innocent and people that don’t pay much attention to the news anyway. But Twitter is not America.”

Limbaugh, however, said the Democratic Party could continue to believe that.

“Let the Democrat Party operate on the basis that this country is Twitter, and they will go down the tubes because this country is not Twitter. And what I mean by that is, Twitter is used by the media as a stand in for public opinion because the media is a bunch of jealous, lazy practitioners, and so Twitter is easy to use instead of actually going out and talking to people, and it’s a stand-in for national public opinion. And it’s serving a purpose for us. It is distorting the worldview of the Democrat Party.”

He said he knows that a majority of the country doesn’t dislike America or want it overthrown.

The Democrats, however, think the opposite.

“They may literally believe that Black Lives Matter is the future, because most Americans agree with them and support them because the Democrats believe the drivel and the garbage that they see on Twitter. And, furthermore, they campaign on it. They seek more of it,” he said.

“All the president has to do is make the 2020 election about preserving the American way of life, maintaining the American founding because the real majority of our people want the ability to live safe, undisturbed, profitable, meaning opportunity to make a good living. That’s what they want, that has been the promise of America. They like the country. They want the stability and security it has always afforded them.”

Limbaugh urged the running of video with “Black Lives Matter screaming the N-word in the face of black cops.”

“Run video of well-fed, white, college-graduate women screaming their lungs out at cops and not even knowing why,” he said. “Run video showing the insanity. By doing that, Trump will resonate with people that he’s the same guy that ran in 2016 and still intends to Make America Great and preserve the American way of life.”

