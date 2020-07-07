https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elizabeth-warren-tom-cotton-defense-military/2020/07/07/id/976106

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to rename military bases and all other military assets honoring the confederacy is “extreme” and “radical,” according to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

The provision would within three years scrub names, symbols, displays, monuments and other paraphernalia that honors or commemorates the Confederacy and anyone who served it.

“It may be portrayed in the media as Confederate named bases but it’s far more radical,” Cotton said Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It’s far more extreme. It would require a crane to go into to Arlington Cemetery and carry out the Memorial to war dead.”

Warren, D-Mass., in a speech Tuesday on the Senate floor defended her amendment.

“American military bases that carry the names of Confederate generals are not named for heroes,” Warren said. “They are not named for men who risked their lives defending the United States and its soldiers. They are named for men who took up arms against the United States of America and killed American soldiers in the defense of slavery.”

Cotton said the amendment is far-reaching and would “do the same thing to cemeteries all around the country. It would shut down exhibits in military museums of the Civil War. It would require the removal of paintings from the Walls of West Point depicting Civil War battle scenes. That’s how sweeping and radical this proposal is.”

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill if the amendment is included.

