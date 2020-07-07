https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/seven-antifa-terrorists-arrested-federal-charges-weekend-carnage-portland/

The latest crop of terrorists arrested in Portland are about to learn that the feds are not going to placate to them like the city and county do. Seven antifa rioters were charged with a variety of federal crimes after the multiple attacks on Hatfield Federal Courthouse over the weekend. Unlike Multnomah county district attorneys, who have a penchant for dropping charges on violent protesters, these “suspects” will be facing federal prosecutors.

The official DOJ press release reads:

PORTLAND, Ore.—U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that seven people have been arrested and face federal charges for their roles in weekend riots at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have regularly been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. Rowan Olsen, 19, of Portland, is charged with disorderly conduct, creating a hazard on federal property, and failing to obey a lawful order; Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is charged with destruction of federal property; and Andrew Steven Faulkner, 24, of Beaverton, Oregon; Gretchen Margaret Blank, 29, of Seattle, Washington; Christopher Fellini, 31, of Portland; Cody Porter, 28, of Portland; and Taimane Jame Teo, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, are charged with assaulting federal officers. TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Leader Toronto Believes White People are Subhuman, Calls Them ‘Genetic Defects’ – Begs ‘Allah’ to Help Her ‘Not Kill White Folks’ The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a repeated target of vandalism, sustaining extensive damage. U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to threats; aerial fireworks including mortars; high intensity lasers targeting officers’ eyes; thrown rocks, bottles, and balloons filled with paint from demonstrators while performing their duties. On July 2-3, 2020, Olsen is accused of using his body to push on and hold a glass door at the Hatfield Courthouse closed, preventing officers from exiting the building and causing the door to shatter. With the door broken, a mortar firework entered the courthouse, detonating near the officers. The officers used shields and their bodies to block the open doorway for approximately six hours until demonstrators dispersed. On July 4, 2020, Ahuja is accused of willfully destroying a closed-circuit video camera mounted on the exterior of the Hatfield Courthouse. On July 5, 2020, Blank is accused of assaulting a federal officer with a shield while the officer was attempting to arrest another protestor. On July 5-6, 2020, Faulkner, Fellini, Porter, and Teo are accused of assaulting federal officers with high intensity lasers. At the time of his arrest, Faulkner also possessed a sheathed machete. All seven defendants made their first appearances in federal court on July 6, 2020 and were released pending trial. A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. These cases are being investigated jointly by the U.S. Marshals Service; FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Federal Protective Service; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and Homeland Security Investigations.

Here are some of the evidentiary pictures provided by the DOJ:

The Oregonian adds:

A “wrestling match” ensued last Thursday night between federal officers inside the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse downtown and a handful of demonstrators tugging on the front glass door before it shattered, followed by fireworks thrown into the building, according to an affidavit filed in court Monday. Rowan M. Olsen, 19, of Portland faces allegations of failing to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct and creating a hazard on federal property. He pressed his body against the door to keep it shut in an attempt to prevent officers from leaving the building, according to the affidavit. In Olsen’s case, an unidentified person also tried to barricade the door with a piece of wood just before it shattered about 11:30 p.m., federal officers said. Once that happened, people threw objects at officers inside the doorway, including a “mortar firework” that detonated, according to David Miller, a senior special agent of the Federal Protective Service. A deputy U.S. marshal was injured and the actions “compromised the security integrity of the Federal Courthouse,” Miller wrote in the affidavit. At the time of his arrest, Olsen was on probation from September convictions in Multnomah County for aggravated harassment and criminal mischief. He was accused in May 2019 of spitting on an officer and threatening him with a skateboard while interfering with the police arrest of another man for alleged assault, according to court records. Andrew Steve Faulkner, 24 , of Beaverton, Taimane Jame Teo, 24, of Eugene, Christopher Fellini, 31, of Portland and Cody Porter, 30, of Portland are each accused of assault on a federal officer in the alleged shining of lasers on officers late Sunday into early Monday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Cardani said Faulkner also was carrying a firework mortar that looked like it was “part of a potential pipe bomb,” which is still under investigation. Each was released under orders to not possess any laser lights, firework mortars or other weapons, adhere to an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and to stay away from the federal courthouse and Justice Center, except to appear in court or meet with lawyers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Sussman said the curfew is an effort to curtail “the problems that have occurred with violence, vandalism, destruction and assault” primarily arising during the late-night, early-morning hours. Shanti Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is accused of destruction of federal property, alleged to have vandalized a video camera on the south side of the courthouse. Gretchen Margaret Blank, 29, of Seattle is accused of interfering with federal officers. Blank allegedly assaulted an officer with a “shield” and tried to obstruct the officers from trying to arrest Faulkner, a federal affidavit says. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been at the federal courthouse during recent evening protests.

Maybe the feds will arrest vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler, the various police commanders who routinely cede the city to the terrorists, and the DA’s who routinely drop charges on the terrorists, all for their roles in aiding and abetting the terrorists.

