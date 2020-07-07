https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/sp-500-falls-first-time-6-days/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Tuesday as a rally in mega-cap tech shares lost steam and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak dampened investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 slid 1.1% while the Nasdaq Composite, which hit a record high earlier in the day, closed 0.9% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 396 points, or 1.5%.

Shares of Amazon fell 1.9% to lead tech lower. Netflix closed 0.1% lower after hitting a record earlier in the day. Microsoft, Apple and Facebook ended the session off their highs.

