Failed Georgia Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is now blaming the Constitution for what she claimed was the beginning of “the practice of voter suppression” in the United States as the left-winger continues to push for vote-by-mail options in elections nationwide.

“Voter suppression was baked into the notion of America,” Abrams recently told Vanity Fair. “It was embedded not in our Declaration, which was a glorious document, but the Constitution began the practice of voter suppression.” She added:

We are reaffirming the experiment now, but we are also seeing some terrible examples of the original flaw in our design, which is that we have delegated to the states the ability to determine not eligibility, but access. Luckily, we have 34 states that already have some version of vote-by-mail with no excuses. We have 16 states that do it to a lesser degree.

Abrams’ assertion comes after she claimed that “voter fraud is not real” and “does not affect the outcome of elections” in the wake of President Donald Trump ‘s repeated criticism of voting via mail. Abrams stated:

We know that, but we cannot allow them to frame voter fraud and treat it as an equivalence to voter suppression. Voter suppression denies the right to vote to millions. Voter fraud over 20 years, at best, occurred 1,300 times. Millions every year versus thousands over twenty years. There is no comparison. Delegitimization of elections happens when the numbers are close and one of the ways that those who engage in voter suppression can claim victory, either in reality or putatively, is that they can shave the margins like anyone who tries to steal.

“We’re not going to destroy this country by allowing things like that to happen. We’re not destroying our country,” the president has said. “This has more to do with fairness and honesty and, really, our country itself.”

Attorney General William Barr warned last month that widespread mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

“Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out. There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope,” Barr told Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures. “So, the person who opens — person who opens the envelope will know how people voted. There’s no — right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and [it would] be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot. So, I think it can — it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now.”

