Is nothing sacred?

In Rochester, New York, over the weekend, vandals removed a statue of the famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass from its base.

The people who are committing these crimes don’t know the slightest thing about American history.

FOX News reports:

Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in New York park on anniversary of famous Fourth of July speech

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, N.Y., on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, which he delivered in that city in 1852.

The statue of Douglass was dismantled and taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet (15 meters) from its pedestal, police said.

In a statement provided to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, police said the statue, after it was removed, “had been placed over the fence to the gorge and was leaning against the fence.”

The statue was abandoned an estimated 50 feet away from where it had stood, according to the report. There was damage to the base and a finger.

What is wrong with these people?

These leftists don’t know how to do anything but destroy.

