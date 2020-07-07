https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-supreme-court-justice-john-roberts-recently-hospitalized-after-head-injury-from-fall

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts fell late last month at a country club in Maryland and had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance, where he had to stay overnight.

“The 65-year-old chief justice was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the June 21 incident at the Chevy Chase Club, which was serious enough to require sutures,” The Washington Post reported. “He stayed at the hospital overnight for observation and was released the next morning.”

“Roberts has twice experienced seizures, in 1993 and in 2007, but Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said doctors ruled out that possibility in the latest incident,” The Post added. “Doctors believe he was dehydrated, she said.”

A person who reportedly saw the incident told The Post that Roberts’ head was “covered in blood.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

