Republican Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsCollins trails Democrat Sara Gideon by 4 in Maine Senate race: poll Senate outlook slides for GOP Trump sealed his own fate MORE (Maine) said she will not campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Atlanta mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump downplaying sparks new criticism of COVID-19 response MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Collins said in an interview with The New York Times that she does not campaign against former colleagues. Collins and and Biden served together in the Senate.

The New England senator said she knows Biden “very well” from their days serving in the upper chamber together and that she doesn’t plan to violate her own rule.

“I do not campaign against my colleagues in the Senate,” Collins told the Times.

Collins, a moderate in her party, said publicly in 2016 that she would not be voting for President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN’s Anderson Cooper: Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet was ‘racist, just plain and simple’ Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE.

She has since progressively fallen out favor with Trump and has been reluctant to say if she supports his reelection bid.

“My inclination is just to stay out of the presidential and focus on my own race,” Collins said.

Collins has been a target for Democrats since she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHillicon Valley: QAnon scores wins, creating GOP problem | Supreme Court upholds regulation banning robocalls to cellphones | Foreign hackers take aim at homebound Americans | Uber acquires Postmates Supreme Court upholds regulation banning robocalls to cellphones Collins trails Democrat Sara Gideon by 4 in Maine Senate race: poll MORE to the Supreme Court after several allegations of sexual assault were brought against him. She has also faced scrutiny after voting to acquit Trump on impeachment charges.

Democrats are backing Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) for the nomination to take on Collins in November. Gideon outraised the senator in the first quarter.

According to RealClearPolitics, Gideon and Collins are running neck and neck in polls.

