Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., one of the leading contenders for vice president, pushed back against an attack from Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he suggested she hates America.

Duckworth lost both of her legs during a grenade attack on her helicopter while serving in Iraq.

Duckworth tweeted Monday:

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

Carlson attacked Duckworth for suggesting the country have a conversation about removing the statues of presidents during an interview on CNN this Sunday.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said during his Monday night show. “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

President Donald Trump later retweeted the segment of his show that slammed Duckworth.

Duckworth was asked during a CNN interview this Sunday whether she agreed with the removal of the multiple George Washington statues around the country.

“Well, let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point, but right now we’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” Duckworth said, “and one of our countries who are opposed to us, Russia, has put a bounty on American troops’ heads,” Duckworth said during the CNN interview.

Duckworth added, “What really struck me about the speech that the president gave at Mount Rushmore was that he spent more time worried about honoring dead Confederates than he did talking about the lives of 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19 or by warning Russia off of the bounty they’re putting on Americans’ heads.”

