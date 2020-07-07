http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l3kExvmDtWM/

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) attacked President Donald Trump Tuesday, saying he was not fit to be commander-in-chief because he allegedly overlooked intelligence reports of Russia paying bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

In an op-ed published in USA Today, titled “Duckworth on Russia bounties: How dare Trump still call himself our commander in chief?”, the combat veteran gave credence to the New York Times‘ “bounty” story, though it is disputed.

Administration officials have denied the story, saying that the president had never been briefed about the allegations of Russian bounties because they were disputed among lower-level intelligence officials and had never been verified. In addition, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had been informed about the allegations in February but took no action.

Duckworth claimed the story had been “confirmed by other major news organizations.”

She went on to claim that Trump poses a “grave threat” to national security, and that he has shown “subservience” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The op-ed was published at 7:00 a.m. ET. A few hours later, President Trump tweeted a video clip of Tucker Carlson’s show from the night before, in which he criticized several Democrats, including Sen. Duckworth.

Carlson played a clip of Duckworth saying that she was open to a “national dialogue” about removing monuments of George Washington, then added: “These people actually hate America.”

Duckworth attacked Carlson, and former Vice President Joe Biden attacked Trump on Tuesday evening for retweeting the clip, claiming that the president had questioned her patriotism.

