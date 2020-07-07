https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506137-tammy-duckworth-claps-back-at-tucker-carlson-walk-a-mile-in-my-legs

Sen. Tammy DuckworthLadda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Reid Wilson says political winners are governors who listened to scientists and public health experts; 12 states record new highs for seven-day case averages The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on ‘harmless’ COVID-19 remark Sunday shows – FDA commissioner declines to confirm Trump claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are ‘harmless’ MORE (D-Ill.) on Monday night hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue Trump dings CNN, ‘Morning Joe’ ratings as Tucker Carlson sets record St. Louis man on confrontation with protesters: ‘I was worried that I was going to be killed’ MORE after he criticized her for supporting a “national dialogue” on removing memorials to George Washington.

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Duckworth tweeted after Carlson called her a “deeply silly and unimpressive person.”

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

Duckworth, a combat veteran, lost her legs in 2004 after insurgents shot down a Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting.

Carlson called out Duckworth Monday while giving a monologue on his Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

He was hitting Duckworth for comments she made in an interview on CNN over the weekend in which she said the U.S. should have a “national dialogue” on removing monuments honoring Washington, who owned slaves. She has previously said she supports changing the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said. “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

“It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that,” Carlson claimed.

Tucker Carlson says Sen. Duckworth, a leading VP candidate who lost her legs in Iraq, hates the U.S. pic.twitter.com/LpljuMCJLm — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) July 7, 2020

Duckworth has been floated as one of the contenders to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Atlanta mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump downplaying sparks new criticism of COVID-19 response MORE‘s running mate, alongside Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on ‘harmless’ COVID-19 remark Judd Gregg: The coming Biden coup Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTrump criticizes Redskins, Indians over potential name changes The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on ‘harmless’ COVID-19 remark Judd Gregg: The coming Biden coup MORE (D-Mass.), among others.

Duckworth in the weekend interview said President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN’s Anderson Cooper: Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet was ‘racist, just plain and simple’ Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE’s speech during Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore showed that his “priorities are all wrong,” accusing him of spending “more time worried about honoring dead Confederates” than discussing the Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments come as protests have ignited nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The demonstrations have led to national conversations on widespread police reform, and some have targeted statues of Confederate leaders, explorer Christopher Columbus and known slave owners in the U.S.

