The annual Texas State Fair in Dallas has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time that the fair has been cancelled since World War II.

In a statement, Gina Norris, chair of the fair’s board of directors, said that there is “no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment that you know and love.”

“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” the statement read. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas.”

Texas has recently seen an uptick in cases of the virus, leading to Gov. Greg Abbott reclosing bars and making wearing masks a requirement for people who are out in public.

