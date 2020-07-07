https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/07/the-morning-briefing-beware-america-crazy-joe-biden-wants-to-transform-you-n610780

Joe Biden Doesn’t Like America, Apparently

For reasons that those of us on the right side of the political aisle will never understand, Democrats are always of the opinion that the United States of America is in need of overhauling. Barack Obama famously (infamously?) said that he wanted to “fundamentally transform” America. Thankfully, he was unable to completely do that. Now Obama’s senile Mini Me Joe Biden is parroting his former boss and going on about “rebuilding” and “transforming” our beloved country. Bryan wrote about Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep’s basement campaign here yesterday, and it’s a magnificent post.

We’ve just spent several days being told that President Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech was dark and divisive. Patriotism is very much out of fashion on the Left these days. It the eyes of the Democratic half of this country America is racist, broken, and almost irreparably damaged. When I hear a leftist describe the United States, I can’t believe we’re living in the same place.

Sure, we have our flaws as a nation, but we’re not in need of a complete rebuilding. As Bryan pointed out, the places most in need of fixing have one thing in common:

If we must read more kinetic tea leaves, since no reporter will ask Joe those two words, let’s look at what’s happening in Democrat-run cities around the country. About 26 years of patient law enforcement work to bring violent crime down from its historic high in the early 1990s has been undone in a month. As Kevin McCollough put it over the weekend, Six Weeks, Six Cities, 600 Murders. Kevin’s piece is a must-read.

That old public service announcement about “This is your brain, this is your brain on drugs,” comes to mind here. The Democratic hell hole cities are the country on leftism. Most of the Democrat-run cities have been dominated by one party for decades, so it’s all on them. Imagine that writ large with the Democrats in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House.

Let’s get back to the whole notion of transformation. The Democrats’ constant refrain about America needing to be changed is wearisome. It’s also being taught in public schools. The woke youth of today go into adulthood truly believing that the United States is terribly broken and in desperate need of a socialist fix. That’s really the end game for modern Democrats. It wasn’t just a few years ago but the whole party has rushed off of the far-left fringe. They aren’t so much interested in “transformation” as they are “undoing.”

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

America is just fine, thank you. Warts and all, this 244-year-old experiment in freedom is — put mildly — freakin’ glorious. Every leftist who says America needs to be rebuilt or transformed is lying.

What’s really disturbing is that Joe Biden is the most moderate of the Dems to emerge from that large primary field. If he’s going on about transformation then the center of American politics has moved too far to ever get it back to anything resembling “normal.”

We’re fine here, Joe. We won’t be needing your help.

Happy Birthday to the Least Tedious Surviving Beatle

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to celebrate 80th milestone with music friends in virtual charity concert https://t.co/Znx6vQcshk — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 7, 2020

Peak 2020

Driver fights off snake with just a knife and seatbelt while speeding at 76mphhttps://t.co/m2IyEOQgL3 pic.twitter.com/nqRNbwsmVn — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 7, 2020

PJM Linktank

NYC’s De Blasio Blames Coronavirus For City’s Violence, But His Own Top Cop Blames De Blasio And His ‘Reforms’

COVID-19 May Soon Lose Status as an ‘Epidemic’ Under CDC Guidelines

Welcome to the Occupation. This Doctor/GOP State Senator Faces Investigation for COVID-19 ‘Misinformation,’ ‘Recklessness’

VodkaPundit. Rowdy Protesters Return to Armed St. Louis Couple’s Home Threatening ‘Justice’

Grandpa of Murdered 11-Year Old Destroys Black Lives Matter Charade with One Sentence

Because 2020. China Imposes Quarantine to Fight the Black Death as Bubonic Plague Reported in Inner Mongolia

Prager: If America Is So Racist, Why Are There So Many Race Hoaxes?

Zito: Senior Citizens Will Be the ‘Deciding Factor’ in 2020 Election

President Trump Is Making the Case About Fundamental Ideas, Not Statues

Do We Still Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Patriotism Wasn’t Racist When Obama Celebrated Independence Day

Dems and Media to Blame for Countless COVID-19 Deaths After Anti-Hydroxychloroquine Hysteria

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Doesn’t Have the Courage to Clear a Wendy’s Parking Lot and Now a Little Girl Is Dead

Why the Epstein Scandal May Be the Most Important Story of the Decade

Did the Supreme Court Just Eviscerate the Central Purpose of the Electoral College?

China Forces Churches to Preach ‘Patriotism,’ Sing National Anthem, Before Reopening from COVID Lockdown

But rioting and looting is still OK. California Bans ‘Singing and Chanting’ in Churches, Mosques, Synagogues

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Charlie Daniels, RIP: He Saved the Republic

Colin Kaepernick and the Irrationality of Leftist Rage

Tearing Down George Washington Should Be a Third Rail

The Media Finally Finds an Act of Vandalism They Won’t Applaud

VIP Gold

‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Progressives Want to Destroy Everything That Protects You

Reddit’s Former CEO Admits Epstein’s Sex Slave Trafficking Was Common Knowledge

From the Mothership and Beyond

Um…New Virginia Law Lets People Ban Themselves From Buying Guns

Man Uses Bow And Arrow In Self-Defense After Intruder Breaks In To Home

N.C. House Speaker Wants To Override Gov’s Gun Bill Veto

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Hurls a Question That Democrats Could Never Answer Honestly

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Has Roaring Success Despite an Unconventional 4th of July

Biden Backer and Potential VP Pick Is Now Positive for Coronavirus

Terry Crews Stood His Ground Again Over Fourth of July Weekend

WSJ Slaps Liberal Media Across the Face for Its Embarrassing Meltdown Over Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech

Harvard Undergraduates Will Pay Full Tuition for Online Classes This Fall

Well, That Schiff Development Pretty Much Shreds the Credibility of this Russia-Taliban Bounty Gate Story

Young Broadway Star Shockingly Dies from Coronavirus Complications

American Prisoner Freed from Egypt’s Virus-stricken Prisons

Yikes: Education Council Member Accuses Colleague of Being Racist for Most Insane Reason Ever

The biggest tool in Tool-dom. Good News: Andrew Cuomo Investigated Andrew Cuomo, Found His Disastrous Nursing Home Policy Was Just Great

Newsom’s PlumpJack Winery, Hotels Receive PPP Loans; Where Was His Billionaire Partner?

Media Finally Acknowledges Man Who Hit Protesters on Highway Is Black, Likely Not a ‘White Supremacist’

‘Central Park Karen’ to Be Charged for Calling Police on Black Man After Viral Video

Hypocrisy Abounds as Corporations Participating in the Facebook Boycott are Still Advertising On Russian Social Networks

Ready to Clarify Your Gender to the Cops? Virginia Police Will Now Need Your Stats at Traffic Stops

The Brutish Are Coming: Cancel Culture Goes After Broadway Smash and Slaveholder-Adjacent ‘Hamilton’

Red + Black Ep.3: Mail-In Ballots and Sacrilege

What Can We Expect From Ghislaine Maxwell’s Court Date This Week?

Cambridge Walk-Out: Whole Foods Employees Boycott Over Facial Mask Policy

NYT Wonders: Say, Maybe Cheering The BLM Protests Has Undermined Epidemiologists’ COVID-19 Credibility

Judge Orders The Dakota Access Pipeline Temporarily Shut Down

And? ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car to remain in auto museum where it’s been for 15 years with no complaints

Reality checks INCOMING! CNN’s Brian Stelter whines about My Pillow ‘propping up’ Tucker Carlson, trips over own network’s ratings

Free Beacon: Media Matters received as much as $2 million in coronavirus relief

All the BOOM: Brigitte Gabriel’s definition of ‘true racism’ OBLITERATES Joe Biden and the entire Democratic Party

Impressively DUMB! Blue-check’s weak-sauce explanation for why he believes there’s NO culture war goes OH so very wrong

Military archbishop says Navy ban on off base worship ‘particularly odious to Catholics’

TikTok will exit Hong Kong amidst controversial national security laws

Major League Baseball Brushes Off Doubts, Schedules Giants-Dodgers & Yankees-Nationals For Delayed ‘Opening Day’

Amazon Shares Pass $3,000, Joining Other Tech Stocks Hitting Record Highs

The Kruiser Kabana

Apple Tree I. Gustav Klimt, 1912. pic.twitter.com/UjcuDgetn8 — Things from the past 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) July 6, 2020

RIP

[embedded content]

I want to spend the next plague at a winery.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

