As the left tries to erase America’s history and disparage nearly everything about our nation’s founding, Glenn Beck set the record straight about the Declaration of Independence, what it really says, and why he believes it is the “greatest mission statement of all time.”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn read something you’ve probably never heard before: a section of the earliest known draft of the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson in July 1776 and lost for more than a century and a half.

“This wasn’t found until 1947; the original draft of the Declaration was found in a bunch of Thomas Jefferson’s writings, in a box in the Library of Congress,” Glenn said. “This takes everything that you have learned about Thomas Jefferson and turns it upside down. It also explains why we didn’t eliminate slavery. It also explains that our Founders felt passionately about slavery, that they tried to end slavery. I want to read just this paragraph to you. This changes absolutely everything.”

